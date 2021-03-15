Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Homology Medicines (FIXX), Medical Facilities (OtherMFCSF) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Homology Medicines (FIXX), Medical Facilities (MFCSF) and Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM).

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

In a report issued on March 11, Luca Issi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.86, close to its 52-week low of $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Homology Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67, representing a 138.7% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Medical Facilities (MFCSF)

RBC Capital analyst Douglas Miehm maintained a Hold rating on Medical Facilities on March 12 and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.52, close to its 52-week high of $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Miehm is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.1% success rate. Miehm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Oncolytics Biotech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medical Facilities with a $6.25 average price target.

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Hold rating on Iterum Therapeutics on March 12 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iterum Therapeutics is a Hold with an average price target of $2.00.

