Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Hologic (HOLX), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hologic (HOLX), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Aerie Pharma (AERI).

Hologic (HOLX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Hologic today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 69.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hologic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.11.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.9% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.00, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.20, representing a 65.8% upside. In a report issued on December 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

