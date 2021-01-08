Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Hologic (HOLX), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Brian Anderson- January 8, 2021, 10:18 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Hologic (HOLX), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Aerie Pharma (AERI).

Hologic (HOLX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Hologic today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 69.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hologic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.11.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.9% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.00, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 50.2% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.20, which is a 65.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

