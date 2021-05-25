Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER).

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heron Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.40, implying a 121.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 48.0% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Acer Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.