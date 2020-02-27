Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) and Tilray (TLRY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) and Tilray (TLRY).

Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Benchmark Co. analyst Bruce Jackson maintained a Buy rating on Harvard Bioscience today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Jackson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Flexion Therapeutics, and CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Harvard Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Tilray (TLRY)

In a report released today, Christopher Carey from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Hold rating on Tilray, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.85, close to its 52-week low of $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Carey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Carey covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, and HEXO.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tilray is a Hold with an average price target of $16.25, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

