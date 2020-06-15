Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Halozyme (HALO), Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Halozyme (HALO), Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST).

Halozyme (HALO)

Citigroup analyst Joel Beatty maintained a Hold rating on Halozyme today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Beatty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 54.1% success rate. Beatty covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Halozyme is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Agios Pharma, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 65.4% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Agios Pharma with a $68.00 average price target, which is a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Constellation Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 58.2% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Fate Therapeutics, and Replimune Group.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.