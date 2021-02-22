Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: GW Pharma (GWPH), Perrigo Company (PRGO) and Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on GW Pharma (GWPH), Perrigo Company (PRGO) and Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI).

GW Pharma (GWPH)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on GW Pharma on February 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $213.81, close to its 52-week high of $217.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 54.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GW Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $217.13, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, H.C. Wainwright also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.10, close to its 52-week low of $40.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 47.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perrigo Company is a Hold with an average price target of $49.00.

Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Applied Molecular Transport today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.47, close to its 52-week high of $67.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 53.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Applied Molecular Transport has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.00.

