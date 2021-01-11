Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: GW Pharma (GWPH) and OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on GW Pharma (GWPH) and OrthoPediatrics (KIDS).

GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on GW Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 59.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GW Pharma with a $165.56 average price target.

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on OrthoPediatrics, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 69.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OrthoPediatrics with a $56.00 average price target.

