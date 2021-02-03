Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: GW Pharma (GWPH) and Boston Scientific (BSX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on GW Pharma (GWPH) and Boston Scientific (BSX).

GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on GW Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $211.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 54.9% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GW Pharma with a $198.17 average price target, representing a -7.8% downside. In a report released today, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 73.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Scientific with a $42.50 average price target, implying a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

