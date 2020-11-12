Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Grifols SA (GRFS) and Qiagen (QGEN)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Grifols SA (GRFS) and Qiagen (QGEN).
Grifols SA (GRFS)
In a report issued on November 10, David Evans from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Grifols SA, with a price target of EUR28.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.83.
According to TipRanks.com, Evans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Evans covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, Crossject SA, and Pharnext SA.
Grifols SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.11.
Qiagen (QGEN)
Qiagen received a Buy rating and a EUR51.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki on November 10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.51.
According to TipRanks.com, Pataki has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.6% and a 26.1% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $57.72 average price target, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report issued on October 28, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
