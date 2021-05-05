Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Globus Medical (GMED) and Inogen (INGN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Globus Medical (GMED) and Inogen (INGN).

Globus Medical (GMED)

Needham analyst David Saxon reiterated a Buy rating on Globus Medical today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.64, close to its 52-week high of $73.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 87.5% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, NuVasive, and SI-Bone.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Globus Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.78, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Inogen (INGN)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Hold rating to Inogen today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.09, close to its 52-week high of $68.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Inogen has an analyst consensus of Hold.

