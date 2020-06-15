Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Principia Biopharma (PRNB) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), Principia Biopharma (PRNB) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY).

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, and Precision BioSciences.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.18, which is a 60.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Principia Biopharma, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Principia Biopharma with a $76.75 average price target.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 48.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DENTSPLY SIRONA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.20.

