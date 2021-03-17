Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Glaukos (GKOS) and Otonomy (OTIC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Glaukos (GKOS) and Otonomy (OTIC).

Glaukos (GKOS)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Glaukos, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.94, close to its 52-week high of $99.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Glaukos with a $91.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Otonomy (OTIC)

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois assigned a Buy rating to Otonomy today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Otonomy with a $5.17 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.