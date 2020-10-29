Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Gilead Sciences (GILD), United Therapeutics (UTHR) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Gilead Sciences (GILD), United Therapeutics (UTHR) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX).

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Hold rating to Gilead Sciences today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.72, close to its 52-week low of $58.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 42.1% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $78.00 average price target, representing a 31.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, UBS also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on United Therapeutics, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $132.03, close to its 52-week high of $132.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 44.7% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for United Therapeutics with a $158.75 average price target, which is a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 40.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.43, which is a 179.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

