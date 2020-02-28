Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Gilead Sciences (GILD), Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) and IMV (IMV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gilead Sciences (GILD), Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) and IMV (IMV).

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.66.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -6.4% and a 32.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.47, representing a -2.3% downside. In a report issued on February 24, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 37.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dicerna Pharma with a $33.00 average price target, which is a 65.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

IMV (IMV)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on IMV, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.41, close to its 52-week low of $2.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 31.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMV with a $6.68 average price target, implying a 146.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

