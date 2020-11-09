Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE).
Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.04.
According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 44.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genocea Biosciences with a $7.00 average price target.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.67.
According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 40.6% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.00.
