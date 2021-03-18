Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: GenMark (GNMK), DermTech (DMTK) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GenMark (GNMK), DermTech (DMTK) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE).

GenMark (GNMK)

In a report released yesterday, Sung Ji Nam from BTIG downgraded GenMark to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.88, close to its 52-week high of $24.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 71.9% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Thermo Fisher, Quanterix, and Illumina.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GenMark with a $24.08 average price target, implying a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

DermTech (DMTK)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to DermTech, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.68.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.2% and a 58.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DermTech with a $69.00 average price target, implying a 32.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to aTyr Pharma, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 50.3% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

aTyr Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, a 162.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

