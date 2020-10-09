Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: GenMark (GNMK) and HCA Healthcare (HCA)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on GenMark (GNMK) and HCA Healthcare (HCA).
GenMark (GNMK)
Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper reiterated a Hold rating on GenMark yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.30.
According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 100.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on GenMark is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.67.
HCA Healthcare (HCA)
In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $131.83.
According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and UnitedHealth.
HCA Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.57, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.
