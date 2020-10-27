Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Galapagos (GLPG), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and uniQure (QURE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Galapagos (GLPG), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and uniQure (QURE).

Galapagos (GLPG)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.02, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Allogene Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $141.96, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR125.00 price target.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 44.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apellis Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.00, implying a 58.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

uniQure (QURE)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for uniQure with a $67.63 average price target.

