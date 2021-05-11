Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Fluidigm (FLDM), Geron (GERN) and Omeros (OMER)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Fluidigm (FLDM), Geron (GERN) and Omeros (OMER).

Fluidigm (FLDM)

BTIG analyst Sung Ji Nam maintained a Buy rating on Fluidigm yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.67, close to its 52-week low of $3.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 64.8% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Myriad Genetics, and Guardant Health.

Fluidigm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Geron (GERN)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Geron, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25, equals to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 41.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Geron with a $4.25 average price target, representing a 217.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Omeros (OMER)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Omeros today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 46.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Omeros has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

