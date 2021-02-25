Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

In a report released today, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 60.6% and a 62.2% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and Homology Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fate Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.25, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 61.9% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.17, representing a 64.0% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

