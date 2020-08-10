Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Evofem Biosciences (EVFM), Prothena (PRTA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM), Prothena (PRTA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS).

Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Evofem Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.93, close to its 52-week low of $2.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 49.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Evofem Biosciences with a $12.00 average price target, a 311.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Prothena (PRTA)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Hold rating on Prothena on August 7 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.72.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 54.2% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Puma Biotechnology.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $56.21.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 53.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.57, a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $89.00 price target.

