Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Esperion (ESPR) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Esperion (ESPR) and Aptose Biosciences (APTO).

Esperion (ESPR)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Esperion, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.59, close to its 52-week low of $23.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.1% and a 34.2% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esperion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.86, which is a 64.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from Alliance Global Partners maintained a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syros Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and MEI Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.14, which is a 102.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

