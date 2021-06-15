Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Equillium (EQ) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Equillium (EQ) and Bluebird Bio (BLUE).

Equillium (EQ)

JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal maintained a Buy rating on Equillium today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.99, close to its 52-week low of $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 40.0% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equillium with a $12.50 average price target, implying a 102.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.53.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.5% and a 50.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.75, a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

