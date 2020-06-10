Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Encompass Health (EHC) and Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Encompass Health (EHC) and Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT).

Encompass Health (EHC)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Encompass Health today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 59.4% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Encompass Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.43, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman maintained a Hold rating on Aimmune Therapeutics today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 75.0% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aimmune Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.75, a 92.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

