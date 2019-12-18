Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Homology Medicines (FIXX).

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat maintained a Hold rating on Eli Lilly & Co today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Raffat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 57.6% success rate. Raffat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eli Lilly & Co with a $136.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Evercore ISI analyst Joshua Schimmer maintained a Buy rating on Homology Medicines today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 52.1% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Homology Medicines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, a 64.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.