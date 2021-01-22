Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and BioCryst (BCRX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and BioCryst (BCRX).

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Merrill Lynch analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co today and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $202.35, close to its 52-week high of $204.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Meacham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Meacham covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crispr Therapeutics AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eli Lilly & Co with a $194.00 average price target, representing a -4.8% downside. In a report issued on January 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BioCryst (BCRX)

In a report released today, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BioCryst, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.15, close to its 52-week high of $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 50.6% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioCryst is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.63.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.