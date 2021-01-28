Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Amgen (AMGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Amgen (AMGN).

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 71.8% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.50, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Amgen. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $247.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 66.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $268.44, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $200.00 price target.

