Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Dexcom (DXCM) and Hologic (HOLX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dexcom (DXCM) and Hologic (HOLX).

Dexcom (DXCM)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom, with a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $368.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 70.6% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $394.81, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Hologic (HOLX)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Hologic today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.11, close to its 52-week high of $55.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 68.5% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Hologic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.91.

