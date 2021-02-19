Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP), Incyte (INCY) and Viatris (VTRS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP), Incyte (INCY) and Viatris (VTRS).

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

In a report issued on February 16, Luca Issi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $157.85 average price target, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Incyte (INCY)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Incyte on February 17 and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 52.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.00, which is a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Viatris (VTRS)

In a report released yesterday, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Viatris, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.27, close to its 52-week high of $18.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Teva Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viatris with a $24.33 average price target, implying a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

