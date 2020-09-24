Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Cooper Co (COO), NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) and vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cooper Co (COO), NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) and vTv Therapeutics (VTVT).

Cooper Co (COO)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Hold rating to Cooper Co today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $333.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cooper Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $341.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 43.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

NeuBase Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.81, close to its 52-week low of $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.2% and a 28.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

vTv Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

