Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Cooper Co (COO), Misonix (MSON) and Surface Oncology (SURF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cooper Co (COO), Misonix (MSON) and Surface Oncology (SURF).

Cooper Co (COO)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Cooper Co, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $306.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 51.3% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cooper Co with a $328.00 average price target.

Misonix (MSON)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Misonix yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 50.3% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Misonix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00, which is a 62.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Surface Oncology (SURF)

Surface Oncology received a Buy rating and a $11.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 34.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Surface Oncology with a $11.67 average price target, representing a 67.9% upside. In a report issued on August 28, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

