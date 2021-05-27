Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Cooper Co (COO), AbbVie (ABBV) and Xencor (XNCR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cooper Co (COO), AbbVie (ABBV) and Xencor (XNCR).

Cooper Co (COO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeff Johnson reiterated a Hold rating on Cooper Co yesterday and set a price target of $384.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $392.11, close to its 52-week high of $415.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 69.7% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Patterson Companies.

Cooper Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $409.20.

AbbVie (ABBV)

In a report issued on May 25, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AbbVie. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.70, close to its 52-week high of $118.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 45.5% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

AbbVie has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.36, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

Xencor (XNCR)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Xencor on May 24. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 46.2% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Xencor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.67.

