Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Clovis Oncology (CLVS) and Cassava Sciences (SAVA).

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.69.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 54.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.25.

Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino downgraded Cassava Sciences to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.12, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 37.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cassava Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, representing an 841.2% upside. In a report issued on May 16, Maxim Group also downgraded the stock to Hold.

