Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Zogenix (ZGNX) and Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ChemoCentryx (CCXI), Zogenix (ZGNX) and Adamis Pharma (ADMP).

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse reiterated a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.98, close to its 52-week high of $65.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 45.1% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

ChemoCentryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.57, which is a 39.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

In a report released yesterday, Danielle Brill from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Zogenix. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.10, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $48.25 average price target.

Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Adamis Pharma yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 41.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adamis Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

