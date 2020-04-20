Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Chemed (CHE) and Regeneron (REGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Chemed (CHE) and Regeneron (REGN).

Chemed (CHE)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Chemed today and set a price target of $535.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $448.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 61.7% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chemed with a $535.00 average price target.

Regeneron (REGN)

RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $533.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $564.11, close to its 52-week high of $572.50.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 53.5% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $486.90 average price target, which is a -14.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

