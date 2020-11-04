Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Perrigo Company (PRGO).

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

In a report released today, David Novak from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Novak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 32.4% success rate. Novak covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Therapeutics, Leap Therapeutics, and Ziopharm Oncology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Catalyst Biosciences with a $19.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Allogene Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 64.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allogene Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.56.

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.29, close to its 52-week low of $40.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.6% and a 41.0% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perrigo Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.