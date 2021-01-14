Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences on January 12 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 68.8% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Cogent Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalyst Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Allogene Therapeutics on January 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $52.60 average price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Holt CFA maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics on January 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.78.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5962 out of 7227 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.55, implying a 78.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

