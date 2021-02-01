Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) and Cullinan Management (CGEM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) and Cullinan Management (CGEM).

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 65.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals is currently a Hold rating.

Cullinan Management (CGEM)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cullinan Management and a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.01.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.7% and a 60.5% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cullinan Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00.

