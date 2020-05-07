Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Bruker (BRKR) and Immunomedics (IMMU)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bruker (BRKR) and Immunomedics (IMMU).

Bruker (BRKR)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Hold rating to Bruker today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 75.9% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bruker is a Hold with an average price target of $42.69, representing a 13.5% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Cleveland Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a price target.

Immunomedics (IMMU)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Immunomedics, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.20, close to its 52-week high of $33.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 81.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunomedics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.17, a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

