Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Bristol Myers (BMY), Exelixis (EXEL) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bristol Myers (BMY), Exelixis (EXEL) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS).

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 43.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Bristol Myers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 55.1% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $30.57 average price target, implying a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

In a report issued on May 18, Myles Minter from William Blair reiterated a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.80, close to its 52-week low of $35.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Minerva Neurosciences, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.50, a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $37.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.