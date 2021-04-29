Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Boston Scientific (BSX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Boston Scientific (BSX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS).

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Hold rating to Boston Scientific yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 59.9% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Boston Scientific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Apellis Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 53.7% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.67, implying a 62.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

