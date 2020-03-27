Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Bristol Myers (BMY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) and Bristol Myers (BMY).

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.57, close to its 52-week low of $38.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 39.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.11.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -25.9% and a 28.1% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.83.

