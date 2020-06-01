Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Premier (PINC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Premier (PINC).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.43, close to its 52-week high of $109.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.88, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on May 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Premier (PINC)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Hold rating on Premier today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 86.7% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Premier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

