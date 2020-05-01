Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN), Agios Pharma (AGIO) and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioMarin Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $115.36, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

Agios Pharma (AGIO)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Lawson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Agios Pharma, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Lawson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 47.3% success rate. Lawson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Agios Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.71, representing a 47.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.8% and a 29.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.50, which is a 263.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

