Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Biolase (BIOL), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biolase (BIOL), Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and BioLife Solutions (BLFS).

Biolase (BIOL)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser maintained a Buy rating on Biolase today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 64.1% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biolase is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 54.9% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Repare Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacira Pharmaceuticals with a $83.55 average price target.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on BioLife Solutions today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.5% and a 42.0% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioLife Solutions with a $54.67 average price target, a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $54.00 price target.

