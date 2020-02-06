Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB), Mesoblast (MESO) and Tetraphase (TTPH)

Carrie Williams- February 6, 2020, 7:14 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB), Mesoblast (MESO) and Tetraphase (TTPH).

Biogen (BIIB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $332.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 50.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $316.53, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $338.00 price target.

Mesoblast (MESO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Mesoblast today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.90, close to its 52-week high of $10.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 37.2% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mesoblast is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.00, a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Dawson James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Tetraphase (TTPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Tetraphase today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.28, close to its 52-week low of $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tetraphase.

