Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB), HCA Healthcare (HCA) and CareDx (CDNA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB), HCA Healthcare (HCA) and CareDx (CDNA).

Biogen (BIIB)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse reiterated a Sell rating on Biogen today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $259.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 43.1% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $307.79 average price target, a 18.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $216.00 price target.

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on HCA Healthcare today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $201.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alignment Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for HCA Healthcare with a $206.50 average price target, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

CareDx (CDNA)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on CareDx today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 47.4% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.00, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

