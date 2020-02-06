Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB) and Insulet (PODD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB) and Insulet (PODD).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Biogen, with a price target of $302.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $337.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 61.2% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $323.35 average price target, implying a -4.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Insulet (PODD)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Insulet, with a price target of $213.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $197.88, close to its 52-week high of $200.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 72.9% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Insulet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.33, a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

