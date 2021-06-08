Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (BIIB) and Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIB) and Hookipa Pharma (HOOK).

Biogen (BIIB)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $395.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 48.5% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $380.65, a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $400.00 price target.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Sue maintained a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sue is ranked #3209 out of 7545 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hookipa Pharma with a $23.40 average price target, which is a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

